AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,489 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 432.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241,959 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139,048 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 392.7% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,355 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $177.00 price target (down from $237.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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