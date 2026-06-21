AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 95,134 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,563 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 95,134 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $14,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $787,049,000 after buying an additional 309,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after buying an additional 728,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $667,507,000 after buying an additional 230,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $240.90 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $235.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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