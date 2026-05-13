AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires Shares of 7,471 Teradyne, Inc. $TER

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,417,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,947,935,000 after buying an additional 444,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,017,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $965,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,600,000 after purchasing an additional 336,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research lowered Teradyne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

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Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $358.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $333.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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