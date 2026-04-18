Albion Financial Group UT Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,109 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Albion Financial Group UT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT's holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,155 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,310 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.25.

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Alphabet Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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