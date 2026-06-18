Alight Capital Management LP Increases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Alight Capital Management LP raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 2.2% of Alight Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.62.

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Lam Research Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $374.18 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $467.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company's fifty day moving average is $295.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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