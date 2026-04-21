Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 376.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,673 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.1%

NOW stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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