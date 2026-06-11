Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 215,213 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,156,264 shares of the security and automation business's stock after purchasing an additional 215,213 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.73% of ADT worth $114,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ADT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,861 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of ADT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 356,404 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.40 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. ADT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other ADT news, EVP Kimberly Miller bought 3,625 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,849.44. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fawad Ahmad purchased 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,754.50. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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