Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 46,718 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 46,718 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $138,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $196.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $319.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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