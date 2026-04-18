Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Position Reduced by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here