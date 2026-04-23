Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is CCLA Investment Management's 3rd Largest Position

CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,639 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.6% of CCLA Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CCLA Investment Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $284,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Investopedia: Amazon Anthropic deal

Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Blockonomi: KeyBanc price target

Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. CNBC: Amazon GLP-1 program

Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. SEC Form 4: Jassy sale

Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Reuters: Einride electric trucks

Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Reuters: California price‑fixing allegations

Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/capex concerns — Analysts praise revenue visibility from Anthropic but warn the huge AI investment cycle (chips, data centers, Trainium scale) increases capital and operating intensity and could pressure margins and free cash flow in the near term. Proactive Investors: AI capex and profitability debate

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $255.36 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average is $225.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here