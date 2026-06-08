Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,728 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 64,566 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Amgen were worth $51,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 427,722 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $139,998,000 after buying an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 132,386 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $43,331,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price objective on Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $353.81.

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Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $349.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.83 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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