Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,152 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Amgen worth $387,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $345.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $341.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price target on Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $353.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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