Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 423.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,574 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 455,066 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $86,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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