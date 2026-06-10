Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 78,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $72,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,925,000 after buying an additional 3,344,677 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,671,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $73,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,905 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,994,915 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $82,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,603 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,776,727.74. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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