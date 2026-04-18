Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,768 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,131 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Lam Research worth $114,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $267.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company's fifty day moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average is $193.71. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $273.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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