Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 6,850.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 880.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 68.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.78.

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FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $259.13 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $85.23 and a 52-week high of $323.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $262.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The company had revenue of $662.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

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