Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,042 Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,042 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of VZ opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.24.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.
Verizon Communications News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain constructive on Verizon’s valuation, with several notes calling it inexpensive relative to its cash flow, earnings power, and dividend profile. Verizon: Steady, Cheap, And Still Standing
- Positive Sentiment: Verizon highlighted new AI-powered disaster-response tools, including “Digital Twin” network modeling, satellite connectivity, and mobile 5G assets, which could support network resilience and reinforce its infrastructure advantage. Verizon’s AI Disaster Tools Highlight Network Resilience And Valuation Gap
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment has also been helped by upbeat pieces describing Verizon as a defensive stock with income potential, including mentions of its raised guidance, postpaid subscriber momentum, and fiber expansion after the Frontier deal. Verizon: A Unique Opportunity In An Expensive Market
- Neutral Sentiment: An insider sold about 80% of her shares in a roughly $3 million transaction, which can draw attention but does not necessarily signal a change in Verizon’s business outlook. 1 Verizon Insider Sells 80% of Her Stock in $3 Million Deal. For Everyone Else, VZ Is a Good Buy Now.
- Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2027 earnings estimate for Verizon, but the change was minimal and the firm kept a Hold rating. Verizon Communications Inc. research note
- Neutral Sentiment: Some recent market updates noted Verizon outperforming a weaker broader market session, reinforcing the stock’s defensive character rather than pointing to a major company-specific catalyst. Verizon Communications (VZ) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.
Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Company Profile
(Free Report
)
Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.
The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.
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