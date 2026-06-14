Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,042 Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,042 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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