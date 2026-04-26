Axecap Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,465 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Axecap Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 78,057 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $68,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $33,261,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $928.66 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.45 and a fifty-two week high of $984.70. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $868.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $862.82. The company has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $922.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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