Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,851 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 138,737 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,934 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 3.6%

PayPal stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KGI Securities restated a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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