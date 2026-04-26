Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 18,361 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 18,361 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts: Sign Up

More ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $64,495,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,822.10. This trade represents a 98.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $4,751,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 411,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,847,754.69. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here