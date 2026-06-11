Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 409,352 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,045 shares of the security and automation business's stock after selling 409,352 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ADT worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ADT by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 36,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,958.44. This trade represents a 95.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Miller acquired 3,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.75. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,849.44. This represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADT Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE ADT opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Research upgraded ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

ADT Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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