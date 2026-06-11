Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report) by 338.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,201 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 300,518 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Talos Energy worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,918,000 after buying an additional 1,110,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,358,000 after buying an additional 164,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,765,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,295,000 after buying an additional 455,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,682,000 after buying an additional 141,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,965,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,440,000 after buying an additional 592,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company's stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Talos Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Talos Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TALO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $22,551,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,233,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,776,514.72. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,935,568 shares of company stock valued at $48,892,022. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.33. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.39 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Talos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Talos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Talos Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here