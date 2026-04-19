Bfsg LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,079 shares of company stock valued at $105,624,755. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Mizuho lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,144.00 to $1,015.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $837.72.

View Our Latest Report on META

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $688.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $627.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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