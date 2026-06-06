BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $25.04 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,491 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 16,875 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Amgen were worth $25,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on Amgen in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $349.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.47. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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