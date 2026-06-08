Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,247 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 142,919 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $32,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 321,483 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $30,653,000 after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,385,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $513,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.92.

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Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.66 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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