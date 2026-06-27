Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $662,000. JFrog comprises 1.3% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total value of $8,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,734,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,152,075.86. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 805,700 shares of company stock worth $58,486,362. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here