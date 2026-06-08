Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 30,194 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,927 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,395,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,656,131,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after buying an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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