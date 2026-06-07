Capital International Inc. CA Has $139.28 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,513 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Capital International Inc. CA's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.08% of Amgen worth $139,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $349.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.35 and a 200-day moving average of $345.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.83 and a 1-year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 target price on Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $353.81.

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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