Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires New Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Welltower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.60.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $207.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $148.60 and a one year high of $221.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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