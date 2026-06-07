Capital International Sarl Has $28.77 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,886 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 37,234 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Amgen were worth $28,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $22,441,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,193 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $349.58 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $341.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.47. The stock has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.83 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $353.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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