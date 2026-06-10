Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 365,469 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Capital One Financial worth $609,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,089,803,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $859,602,000 after buying an additional 2,097,208 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $350,966,000 after buying an additional 1,428,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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