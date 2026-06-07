Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648,155 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 83,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.86% of Amgen worth $1,521,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $353.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2%

AMGN stock opened at $349.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.83 and a twelve month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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