Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,483,998 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,904 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,483,998 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $150,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Entelevest LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 131,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 57,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:PG opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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