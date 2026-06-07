Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 4,302,237 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.0% of Capital World Investors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 4.29% of Amgen worth $7,560,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,441,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,193 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for IMDYLLTRA® (tarlatamab) as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Article Title

Amgen received European Commission marketing authorization for as a monotherapy for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, expanding a key oncology product into the European market and improving the drug’s commercial outlook. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on UPLIZNA and TAVNEOS presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Article Title

Amgen also showed fresh momentum in autoimmune therapies, with new Phase 3 and real-world data on and presented at EULAR 2026, which supports the company’s growing presence in high-value specialty medicine niches. Positive Sentiment: One analyst note upgraded Amgen to a cautious Buy, citing improved fundamentals, a diversified pipeline, and growth drivers such as Imdelltra, Uplizna, Tepezza, and Repatha. Article Title

Amgen Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $349.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $341.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.83 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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