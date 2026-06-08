Capital World Investors Has $836.66 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208,203 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 343,389 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 5.21% of Cooper Companies worth $836,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 106.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Key Headlines Impacting Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. CooperCompanies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. QuiverQuant article

Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. TipRanks analyst update

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Benzinga analyst update

Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Neutral Sentiment: The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Earnings report transcript

The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on COO from $80 to $71 and kept a Neutral rating, reflecting more cautious expectations despite the stock’s recent strength. JPMorgan price target update

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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