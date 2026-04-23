Caprock Group LLC Sells 6,954 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at $27,885,657.60. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $188.92 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average is $206.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $263.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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