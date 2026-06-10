CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.87 Million Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 343.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,451 shares of the security and automation business's stock after acquiring an additional 179,267 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in ADT were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,605 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 495,218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADT by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,262 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 751,481 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in ADT by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 258,551 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 172,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,887,387 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 477,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.40 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

NYSE ADT opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 36,450 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,812 shares in the company, valued at $513,958.44. The trade was a 95.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Miller bought 3,625 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,849.44. This represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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