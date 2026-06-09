Cerity Partners LLC Has $134.82 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,873 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $134,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $345.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.83 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.20 and a 200-day moving average of $345.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $353.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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