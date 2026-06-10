Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $62,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Micron to $1,220 from $550 and maintained an overweight rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,500, reinforcing Wall Street optimism on the company’s AI-memory growth outlook.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Micron to $1,220 from $550 and maintained an overweight rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $1,500, reinforcing Wall Street optimism on the company’s AI-memory growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a memory-chip supercycle, with long-term supply agreements and sustained AI infrastructure demand supporting Micron’s revenue and earnings potential.

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight a memory-chip supercycle, with long-term supply agreements and sustained AI infrastructure demand supporting Micron’s revenue and earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Micron appointed Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board of directors, adding leadership experience in AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and semiconductors that could strengthen strategic execution. Article Title

Micron appointed Dr. Alexis Black Björlin to its board of directors, adding leadership experience in AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and semiconductors that could strengthen strategic execution. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s recent rally and extreme volatility have made the stock sensitive to any sign of weakness, and several articles noted that earnings on June 24 could either validate the AI-memory thesis or trigger a pullback if expectations are not met.

Micron’s recent rally and extreme volatility have made the stock sensitive to any sign of weakness, and several articles noted that earnings on June 24 could either validate the AI-memory thesis or trigger a pullback if expectations are not met. Negative Sentiment: Short-term sentiment was also hit by a broader chip-sector correction, with memory and storage stocks falling together as investors reassessed the pace of the AI-driven advance.

Short-term sentiment was also hit by a broader chip-sector correction, with memory and storage stocks falling together as investors reassessed the pace of the AI-driven advance. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned Micron’s valuation and recent gains may have moved too far too fast, making the stock vulnerable to profit-taking or disappointment if growth assumptions cool.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $690.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $935.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $640.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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