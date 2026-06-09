Cibc World Market Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 28,858 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Ingersoll Rand's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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