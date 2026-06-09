Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 654,785 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 144.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,307 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 654,785 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Roblox worth $89,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Roblox from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $150.59. The company's fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,588,249.92. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $763,556.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 380,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,722.24. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410. 10.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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