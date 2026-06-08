Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,390,136 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,390,136 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Edison International worth $123,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its stake in Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EIX opened at $73.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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