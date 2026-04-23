Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,442 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,742 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,059 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.66.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 2.2%

AMZN stock opened at $255.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average of $225.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Investopedia: Amazon Anthropic deal

Big AI/AWS headline — Amazon agreed to deepen its Anthropic partnership (another $5B now; up to $25B possible) and Anthropic committed to more than $100B of AWS spend over the next decade, which materially lifts long‑term demand for AWS, Trainium chips and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Blockonomi: KeyBanc price target

Analyst momentum — Multiple firms (KeyBanc, BofA, Cantor Fitzgerald and others) raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight calls citing accelerating AWS/AI monetization and Amazon’s product roadmap, supporting near‑term upside into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. CNBC: Amazon GLP-1 program

Healthcare expansion — Amazon launched a nationwide GLP‑1 weight‑loss program through One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy, which could create recurring prescription and pharmacy revenue, broaden services and pressure incumbents’ pricing. This diversification is viewed positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. SEC Form 4: Jassy sale

Insider activity — CEO Andy Jassy sold 31,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed filing); size is small versus his holdings and consistent with routine diversification rather than a warning on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Reuters: Einride electric trucks

Sustainability/ops note — Amazon will deploy 75 electric heavy‑duty trucks with Einride for U.S. freight routes; modest operational and ESG benefit but limited near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Reuters: California price‑fixing allegations

Antitrust/legal risk — California’s Attorney General released filings alleging Amazon pressured vendors to raise prices at rivals, renewing scrutiny that could lead to fines, remedies or operational constraints if cases advance. This raises regulatory uncertainty for retail operations. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/capex concerns — Analysts praise revenue visibility from Anthropic but warn the huge AI investment cycle (chips, data centers, Trainium scale) increases capital and operating intensity and could pressure margins and free cash flow in the near term. Proactive Investors: AI capex and profitability debate

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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