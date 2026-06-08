Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Acquired by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,327 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 80,951 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 3.5% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Coinbase Global worth $73,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $5,970,285,000 after acquiring an additional 184,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,374,080,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,744,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $661,437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 847.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $347,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is expanding into new products with its SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures launch for overseas users, a move that could open up a new, higher-margin trading category and support long-term growth. Article Title

Coinbase is expanding into new products with its SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures launch for overseas users, a move that could open up a new, higher-margin trading category and support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase and Better Mortgage completed the first U.S. Bitcoin-backed home loan approved by Fannie Mae, highlighting Coinbase’s push into real-world crypto utility and financial infrastructure. Article Title

Coinbase and Better Mortgage completed the first U.S. Bitcoin-backed home loan approved by Fannie Mae, highlighting Coinbase’s push into real-world crypto utility and financial infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s comments on U.S.-China competition reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative and pro-innovation image. Article Title

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s comments on U.S.-China competition reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative and pro-innovation image. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase remains widely watched by investors, with high web traffic and analyst attention keeping the stock in focus, though this alone does not change fundamentals. Article Title

Coinbase remains widely watched by investors, with high web traffic and analyst attention keeping the stock in focus, though this alone does not change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Baird lowered its price target on Coinbase to $142 and flagged weak trading volumes, implying that crypto activity may stay soft for longer than bulls hoped. Article Title

Baird lowered its price target on Coinbase to $142 and flagged weak trading volumes, implying that crypto activity may stay soft for longer than bulls hoped. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin’s continued selloff and broader crypto weakness are pressuring Coinbase shares by reducing expected trading volume and investor risk appetite. Article Title

Bitcoin’s continued selloff and broader crypto weakness are pressuring Coinbase shares by reducing expected trading volume and investor risk appetite. Negative Sentiment: A Coinbase director sold 10,000 shares in a pre-arranged transaction, which can add to cautious sentiment even if it was not a discretionary sale. Article Title

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $152.40 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.36 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.19.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $227.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,446,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 38,546 shares of company stock worth $7,422,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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