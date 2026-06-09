Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,331 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,269 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Roblox were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock worth $5,142,065,000 after buying an additional 1,020,786 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Roblox by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,282,000 after buying an additional 2,184,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,369,844 shares of the company's stock worth $1,851,991,000 after buying an additional 1,326,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock worth $988,002,000 after buying an additional 547,103 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,697,538 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,719,000 after buying an additional 665,127 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 18,653 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,080,754.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 455,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,390,105.62. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $763,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,240,722.24. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roblox from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $65.00 price objective on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.Roblox's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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