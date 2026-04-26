Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,501 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,171 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $677,747.84. This trade represents a 31.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $15,025,558.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,448,500. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.ConocoPhillips's revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here