Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly $QBUF

Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly comprises about 1.0% of Crown Wealth Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 1.80% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 106,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 31,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period.

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Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Stock Down 0.2%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $196.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.25. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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