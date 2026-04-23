CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 160,791 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.44% of CubeSmart worth $36,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CubeSmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on CubeSmart

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $949,530.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,438.14. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company's 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. CubeSmart's payout ratio is 146.21%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report).

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