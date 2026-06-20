CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,191 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 214,172 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $77,353,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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