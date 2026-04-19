Cwm LLC Acquires 73,581 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,724 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 73,581 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,348,442 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $4,047,570,000 after acquiring an additional 493,912 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,710,868 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,187,868,000 after acquiring an additional 260,177 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,198 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $840,669,000 after acquiring an additional 987,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,085,998 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $609,398,000 after acquiring an additional 639,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,356 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $428,798,000 after acquiring an additional 260,844 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTSH alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Argus raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $143,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cognizant Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cognizant Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here